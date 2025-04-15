Residents Cautioned Following Heavy Rains Across Several Areas in Portland

The National Works Agency is advising that the main road from Buff Bay to White Hall in Portland is now impassable.

The road is blocked in the community of Craigmill, where the river is now in spate, resulting from heavy rains now affecting the parish.

The Craigmill area is navigated with the assistance of a high Ford, as the bridge that was used by motorists was closed several years ago.

A new bridge is now being procured and is to be constructed at the same location as the defective structure.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, says other areas in Portland are being impacted by the inclement weather.

Landslides are impacting the main road from Ecclesdown to Muirton, while rock falls have been reported along the Williamsfield to Haining corridor.

Mr. Shaw says that contractors have been mobilized and that clearance of these corridors is expected before the end of the afternoon, weather permitting. Mr. Shaw is advising residents of flood-prone and landslide impacting areas of Portland be exercise caution in their travels, over the next several hours, as the rains continue to impact the parish.