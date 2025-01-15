Repair of Cables That Connect JamaicaEye Cameras in Progress

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says repairing of cables that connect the cameras under the JamaicaEye programme is under way.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 14), Dr. Chang explained that maintenance of the system was a problem.

“The cameras weren’t the problem; it is the cabling that connects the cameras across the island. There was just nobody with the equipment when we gave the contracts out… . We procured quickly, but [they] didn’t have the capacity to respond in the kind of time we wanted,” he said.

“So, when we want the 24 to 48 hours response, they were giving us a two-week response and that’s where I said a number of them were down. We then paused to put out a more comprehensive request for proposal and we had a particular provider in Jamaica who has expanded to international levels, willing to acquire the spare parts required for that and the manpower to provide the kind of response we’re asking for,” Dr. Chang added.

The Minister further explained that the Ministry negotiated with the company, and they have recovered most of the cameras.

“They have started the process of repairing whatever cables that were damaged and that’s proceeding smoothly. And besides, they said they have undertaken to have the required equipment where they are short in due course, so that we can look forward to further maintenance,” Dr. Chang said.

The Minister also revealed that there are plans to expand the JamaicaEye programme this year.

“The surveys have been done, and the spots that they should be in identified. We’ve identified 3,000 plus spots and we’re now embarking on acquiring the appropriate cameras for those situations, but the new contractor, I’ve been assured will have equipment and the personnel to give us the required response,” Dr. Chang said.

The JamaicaEye islandwide network of cameras is a critical tool in the country’s crime-fighting arsenal.