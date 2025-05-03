Rentaly To Launch As New Real Estate Platform With Automated Pre-approval For Mortgages And Links To Financiers

Rentaly, a new Real Estate technology platform that functions as a property locator and Real Estate mortgage finance platform is set to launch in the third quarter of 2025. The platform developed by University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) alumnus Denzil Williams and his team has partnered with Real Estate expert Johan O’Gilvie of Immobilien Limited to bring the platform to market. The platform aims to transform the way Jamaicans search for, and finance property, offering an integrated digital marketplace for property listings, rental proposals, and mortgage pre-qualifications.

Denzil Williams, who will be operating as the Chief Technology Officer, led team Rentaly to being the first winners of the Sagicor Innovation Challenge five years ago. The Sagicor Innovation Challenge is based at the University of Technology, Jamaica where students are nurtured in technology and entrepreneurship through a series of workshops and culminates in a final pitch to a joint panel of academia and industry experts. Since that time, team Rentaly has partnered with Real Estate company Immobilien Limited to enhance that platform, bringing more features that focus on prospective property owners who are interested in owning Real Estate for investment (and other) purposes.

Johan O’Gilvie, who will be taking the reigns as CEO, says the team is on track to bring the platform to the market in quarter three of this year. They are poised to launch Jamaica’s first Real Estate platform that integrates property location, pricing, mortgage financing and rent calculations. The platform will accommodate property sales and rentals where prospects can submit proposals for an agreement in a marketplace that assist with providing successful matches.

Denzil Williams, who was presenting on the progress of the previous winners at this year’s Sagicor Innovation Challenge at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on April 22 stated, “We will be launching our Real Estate platform soon. The site features banking portals, AI insights, 3-D mapping and fully automated underwriting.” Williams, while highlighting the importance of corporate uptake in the challenge, said “We are doing beta testing very soon. Thanks to Sagicor.”

At the event, Williams said, “We have gone from Rentaly, the student short term rental matcher to Jamaica’s number one Real Estate platform. We pitched five years ago matching students with housing, now we have pivoted. We thought of opening up to allow adults seeking places.” O’Gilvie outlined, “The idea of Rentaly rapidly evolved into the development of a Real Estate digital market place. Rentaly is being guided by real time

demand information and real property values. It’s an online platform that identifies, authenticates and connects Real Estate practitioners and those seeking to buy, rent and manage property.”

The site also gets buyers partially qualified for mortgages by providing a portal set up for this, “We help with mortgage estimating, closing costs information and other forms of acquisition guidance. Buyers can get prequalified through Rentaly.” O’Gilvie expressed. From start up, to now, the company has invested US$96,000 in funds and sweat equity into the venture. Other Investors in the platform include Y Smart Data, a sister firm which provides spatial mapping of addresses in Jamaica via its latest innovation called Smart codes.

O’Gilvie stated, “We are thinking of listing every singly property available for sale through a hybrid combination of Licensed Agency Listings and advertising.” Rentaly is targeting a recurring monthly Real Estate segment valued between J$ 25 to 40 billion in market value, where properties to be featured include the popular mid-priced segment.

Rentaly, at an appropriate time, will be open to investors, with 20 percent of shares currently unallocated.