Renewed Focus on Reading, Mathematics at Adelphi Primary School

Adelphi Primary School will be placing renewed emphasis on reading and mathematics, Principal Marlon Campbell says.

To strengthen literacy, Adelphi plans to reintroduce phonics instruction, particularly in lower primary and possibly extending up to grade four.

Reading will also become the first subject taught every morning across all grades to ensure a strong foundation.

In mathematics, the school will incorporate more technology, including numeracy tools and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics/science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEM/STEAM) activities, to provide practical learning experiences.

Principal Campbell, who was speaking with JIS News, highlighted the importance of fostering critical thinking skills in students.

“We’re going to reinforce that. We’re going to really push students to come up with their answers on their own to see how well we can stimulate that mind activity,” he outlined.

Upper primary students in grades four to six will engage more with mental ability exercises and performance tasks to prepare them for examinations.

The school is looking also to build on its commendable performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), having scored above the national average in all four core subjects on the most recent exams.

“We want to maintain that or see if we can go even a little higher,” Mr. Campbell told JIS News.

The principal also emphasised the need for increased parental and stakeholder support. “We plan to invite parents in, more so this year than other years, to ensure that they play their part in supporting whatever we do at the school, he noted.

While the school has received valuable donations, such as computers and printers from the Cornwall College Old Boys Association and smart boards and projectors from the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Mr. Campbell noted that more support is needed from businesses and other stakeholders.

Additionally, there is a plan to instal perimeter fencing to enhance security and safety on campus.

Mr. Campbell said that emphasis will also be placed on boosting co-curricular and extracurricular activities, including sports, clubs, and performing arts, to offer a well-rounded experience for students.

He is also looking to boost enrolment to increase the student population, which stands at around 100 students.

Mr. Campbell is optimistic about the school’s trajectory.

“The future for our school is bright. We look forward to another positive year, and this year we’ll definitely be pushing towards excellence,” he told JIS News.