Renewed Drive to Benefit From Red Mud

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says there is a renewed drive to capitalise on bauxite residue, otherwise called ‘Jamaican red mud’.

Making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 13, Mr. Green explained that more than a decade ago, Japan’s Nippon Light Metal, working with the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI), found that the country’s bauxite residue contains rare earth element concentrations that test at roughly 25 times those found in the upper continental crust.

“Yet the project never proceeded further because of a combination of factors, including world pricing and the fact that what was designed was a pilot, not a commercial plant. There is renewed drive to capitalise on our red mud – Jamaican red mud,” he said.

“It is worth indicating that our Mining Act does maintain that where someone has a licence for one mineral, but finds another, he is under a duty to report it and to pay royalty. I am of the view that that legal position persists, whether the red mud is here in Jamaica or is in Louisiana. I have asked the Attorney General to opine on the subject and have instructed the legal team to make the requisite changes to the Mining Act to make that position beyond doubt,” he added.

Mr. Green informed that the JBI is now in advanced discussions with the local licence holder towards expanding the pilot plant into a full commercial plant.

He said a two-year process and investment will begin for that this year, adding that a robust sampling programme has been executed and that “we look forward to a formal signing”.

“I’ve also instructed a team to finalise the fiscal regime around the production of rare earth elements. Seventy per cent of our industrial mineral subsector is absorbed locally. It is the foundation of our construction industry, accounting for over 85 per cent of the cement used,” Mr. Green said.

He noted that in 2025, production of quarry materials increased significantly to approximately 5.9 million tonnes from 3.7 million tonnes in 2024, reflecting a strong demand for infrastructure and construction activities.

“With the rebuilding, this is going to increase. We are going to continue to ensure that the revenues from non-bauxite mineral operations are collected efficiently and expeditiously, while we continue to encourage investors to move from just marl production and to go into value added. Jamaica has high purity limestone that is used in things like antacids and toothpaste,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Green informed the country that two of the world’s largest mining companies are partnering with junior exploration companies in Jamaica to intensify the exploration for gold, copper, and related metallic minerals.

In this regard, Freeport-McMoRan, in partnership with C3 Metals Inc., has agreed to expend US$75 million to explore for copper and gold, and Barrick Mining Corporation has partnered with Geophysx Jamaica Limited to expend an initial US$20 million to explore for gold and copper.

“Having met with these companies, they have already indicated promising results. C3 Metals have reported encouraging signs of possible large copper deposits and is moving to further exploration. If these partnerships uncover commercial-scale deposits, this country will reap great returns. Not only will we see increased export earnings but we will significantly benefit from the revenue generated through imposed taxes and the collection of royalties,” Mr. Green said.