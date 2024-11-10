Remembrance Day Church Service (photos)

Photo: Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral VAdm) Antonette WemyssGorman right) and other military personnel participate in the Jamaica Defence Force’s Remembrance Day Church Service held at the Garrison Church of the Ascencion, Up Park Camp, Kingston today November 10).

Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral (VAdm) Antonette Wemyss-Gorman (right) and other military personnel participate in the Jamaica Defence Force’s Remembrance Day Church Service held at the Garrison Church of the Ascencion, Up Park Camp, Kingston today (November 10).