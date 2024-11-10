| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
Ministry of Local Government and Community Month

Remembrance Day Church Service (photos)

November 10, 2024
National Security
Share
Remembrance Day Church Service (photos)
Photo: Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral VAdm) Antonette WemyssGorman right) and other military personnel participate in the Jamaica Defence Force’s Remembrance Day Church Service held at the Garrison Church of the Ascencion, Up Park Camp, Kingston today November 10).
Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral (VAdm) Antonette Wemyss-Gorman (right) and other military personnel participate in the Jamaica Defence Force’s Remembrance Day Church Service held at the Garrison Church of the Ascencion, Up Park Camp, Kingston today (November 10).

The Full Story

Brigadier Mahatma Williams (right), lays a wreath at the Jamaica Defence Force’s Remembrance Day Church Service held at the Garrison Church of the Ascencion, Up Park Camp, Kingston today (November 10). Looking on is Major (Rt Rev'd) Dr. Damion Ffriend.
Brigadier Mahatma Williams (right), lays a wreath at the Jamaica Defence Force’s Remembrance Day Church Service held at the Garrison Church of the Ascencion, Up Park Camp, Kingston today (November 10). Looking on is Major (Rt Rev’d) Dr. Damion Ffriend.

Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral (VAdm) Antonette Wemyss-Gorman (right), lays a wreath at the Jamaica Defence Force’s Remembrance Day Church Service held at the Garrison Church of the Ascencion, Up Park Camp, Kingston today (November 10). Looking on is Major (Rt Rev'd) Dr. Damion Ffriend
Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral (VAdm) Antonette Wemyss-Gorman (right), lays a wreath at the Jamaica Defence Force’s Remembrance Day Church Service held at the Garrison Church of the Ascencion, Up Park Camp, Kingston today (November 10). Looking on is Major (Rt Rev’d) Dr. Damion Ffriend

Last Updated: November 11, 2024

More From: National Security
National Security Ministry Reaffirms Support for Neighbourhood Watch Movement
By: Rochelle Williams, Nov 08, 2024
Major Crimes Down 15 Per Cent
By: Judana Murphy, Nov 07, 2024
Public Order and Security Maintained During Tropical Storm Rafael
By: Andrew Laidley, Nov 06, 2024
Skip to content