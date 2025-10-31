Relief And Response Efforts Under Way in Montego Bay

The St. James Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with key agencies, has intensified relief and response efforts across the parish following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, which left widespread damage to infrastructure, homes, and businesses.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, told JIS News that the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has entered the execution phase of its response plan, focusing on restoring access, assessing damage, and delivering assistance to residents.

“We have been coordinating with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Social Development Commission (SDC), the Councillors, and the Poor Relief Department to collate the information we are receiving from communities about persons who have suffered losses, from minor damage to total destruction,” he explained.

“Once we get that information together, we will be treating the list accordingly so that we can deliver supplies and medical assistance to those in need,” he noted.

The Mayor said that the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has been providing crucial logistical and operational support on the ground.

“They are helping us to coordinate what is happening, dispatching supplies, and assisting other agencies to reach citizens,” he noted.

He informed that some areas, such as John’s Hall, have been severely affected, with sections of roadways completely washed away.

“Some roads are gone; we will probably need bridges for some of these sections. There are still areas that are completely flooded,” he said.

The Mayor further reported that access to some shelters was temporarily lost due to blocked roadways, but teams are being deployed to clear those areas.

“We will have more information, as teams are clearing roadways leading to the shelters so that we can get a better understanding of their condition and the state of the persons inside,” he added.

The Mayor commended the resilience of residents and the coordinated efforts of the agencies involved.

“We are responding to the needs of our citizens and ensuring that relief reaches those most affected. Montego Bay will recover stronger, and we will be in a better state at the end of this experience,” he said.