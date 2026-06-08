Rehabilitated Rose Heights Community Centre Hosts Job Fair

Just 10 days after Labour Day rehabilitation activities, the Rose Heights Community Centre in St. James reopened on June 4, hosting a multi-agency job fair and document recovery drive that benefited more than 100 residents.

Community members turned out in large numbers to explore employment opportunities and access services to replace lost or damaged documents through entities such as the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Registrar General’s Department (RGD).

The initiative was spearheaded through a partnership involving the St. James Municipal Corporation (StJMC), Chairman of the Commercial Services Committee at the StJMC and Councillor for the St. James Southeast Division, Arthur Lynch, and several government agencies.

It formed part of broader efforts to support residents whose livelihoods were impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, told JIS News that the event gave residents direct access to potential employers and meaningful job opportunities.

He expressed gratitude to the participating entities, including King Alarm, Itel BPO, and VIP Attractions.

“When I interacted with them, they told me that they got applications, and they [were] recruiting,” Councillor Vernon said.

The Mayor noted that feedback from recruiters showed many applicants from the community met employment requirements, helping to challenge negative perceptions about Rose Heights residents.

He expressed delight that residents were gaining access to employment opportunities and announced that a similar initiative will be staged at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay later this year, offering document recovery services and connections with reopening hotels.

Meanwhile, Councillor Lynch said the event provided an opportunity to re-engage and empower residents, while reinforcing the use of the community centre as rehabilitation works continue.

He added that further developments, including a basketball court and a futsal court, are planned for the area.

The engagement was welcomed by community members, including Damion Williams.

“The initiative has done a very good thing for the community, especially for the young men,” he said.

Mr. Williams said the fair enabled him to begin replacing his birth certificate, which was lost during the hurricane and had created challenges in applying for jobs.

He expressed gratitude to the organisers and expressed hope that similar initiatives will be held in the community in the future.

The event also offered health services, with 70 residents receiving screenings through the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ mobile screening unit.

President of the Rose Heights Community Development Committee (CDC), Andrea Kerr Finakin, who volunteered at the event, said the health component of the initiative was a personal benefit to her.

“It helped me to know my numbers… and I am happy to benefit from this… [because] at times, you’re not [aware] that you need to check yourself. So that’s exactly what I [did],” she said.