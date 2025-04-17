Rehabilitated Roadway Opens in Trysee, St. Ann

Residents of Trysee in St. Ann are celebrating a significant event in their community, as the official opening of a newly rehabilitated roadway took place on Monday, April 15.

The event was marked by a brief ceremony hosted by the St. Ann Municipal Corporation.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, and other officials participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to declare the road officially open.

“The opening of this road is not just about improved transportation. It symbolises progress and development for the entire community of Trysee. Investing in our infrastructure is crucial for fostering economic growth and providing residents with better access to essential services,” the Minister said.

The rehabilitation of the main road was made possible through a $22-million contract signed in February of last year with FSC Construction Works Limited.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work of numerous individuals, from the engineers and labourers at FSC Construction Works to the local government officials who advocated for this improvement,” Minister McKenzie said.

The upgraded road is expected to significantly reduce travel time for residents and improve access to nearby towns and essential services such as healthcare, education, and commerce.

Several local residents expressed their enthusiasm for the new development, noting that the road will enhance their daily lives and contribute to the overall prosperity of the community.

“I can’t express how grateful we are for this new road,” said businessman and resident, Peter Hibbert.

“For years we struggled with potholes and uneven surfaces. It was challenging to travel, especially during the rainy season. Now, we can move around with ease and confidence,” he said.

Following the road-opening ceremony, Minister McKenzie visited the St. Ann Infirmary, where he presided over the opening of a state-of-the-art kitchen facility.

The upgrade is part of a broader initiative to enhance healthcare services at the facility, ensuring that patients receive nutritious meals prepared in a modern and hygienic environment.

“This kitchen upgrade at the St. Ann Infirmary is a significant investment in the health and well-being of our community. Access to quality nutrition is vital for patient recovery and overall health, and I am proud to see these improvements being made,” the Minister said.

For his part, Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis, said the dual celebrations for the road opening and the new infirmary kitchen mark a pivotal moment for St Ann, showcasing the Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and healthcare services in rural communities.