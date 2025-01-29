Rehabilitated Roads to Benefit Farmers in St. Ann

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says the opening of two rehabilitated farm roads (Grants Bailey and Thatch Walk to Norwood), will significantly boost agricultural production in St. Ann.

Addressing farmers, residents and other stakeholders in Grants Bailey recently, Mr. Green said that the roads will not only assist farmers in these two deep-rural communities in gaining better access to their properties but will also mark a transformative step for the region’s agricultural sector, which has long struggled with inadequate infrastructure.

“Just a year ago, the roads were in a deplorable condition, making it exceedingly difficult for farmers to access their lands. Many local producers were hard-pressed, facing transportation challenges that impeded their ability to bring their goods to market,” the Minister noted.

“Today, we can no longer view this project as mere rehabilitation, it is a transformation of our agricultural landscape,” he added, pointing to the Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in farming communities.

The Minister said that the rehabilitated farm roads, undertaken at a cost of $20 million, will significantly benefit approximately 200 farmers in the region, including both crop and livestock producers.

‘By investing in these roads, we are investing in the livelihoods of our people and the future of agriculture in St. Ann,” Mr. Green said.

For his part, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Zavia Mayne, said that the rehabilitation of the roads underscores the Government’s commitment to fostering growth in agriculture through better infrastructure.

“Our official opening of these newly rehabilitated farm roads marks another step forward in improving infrastructure and supporting our farmers,” he noted.

Local farmer, Winston Watson, expressed gratitude for the initiative. “We can now transport our goods without the fear of damaging our vehicles or losing our crops due to delays. It’s a game changer,” he said.

Other farmers also expressed gratitude and pointed to the dual challenges of poor road conditions and the increasing demands of the market, which have made such infrastructure projects critical to their success.

“A real special thank you to Minister Floyd Green and the team at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and other stakeholders for their support and commitment to this project,” said St. Ann businessman, Troy Forrester.

In the meantime, Mr. Green said the rehabilitated roads are expected to assist in attracting more investments into the region, adding that local businesses are likely to benefit from increased trade and commerce, as farmers can now transport their goods more efficiently.

“This development has the potential to create jobs and stimulate the economy, contributing to the overall prosperity of St Ann,” he added.