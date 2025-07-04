Rehabilitated Multipurpose Court Handed Over to Residents of Malcolm Heights in Hanover

Residents of Malcolm Heights in Lucea, Hanover, and surrounding areas now have access to the rehabilitated Lord’s Multipurpose Court, thanks to the Spruce Up Jamaica initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism and its implementing agency, the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

The initiative is a community-based tourism enhancement programme launched by the Ministry of Tourism to uplift and beautify towns and villages across the island. It focuses on improving public spaces, restoring heritage sites, and enhancing cultural and recreational facilities, while fostering community pride and involvement.

The objective is to make communities more attractive to both locals and visitors, thereby promoting inclusive growth and sustainable tourism development.

During the handover ceremony on July 3, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, praised the initiative.

“We are excited about the very many projects that have been part of the Spruce Up Jamaica programme that now amount to some 365 community projects across Jamaica in all 63 constituencies,” the Minister said.

“So, this is what real development looks like… this is a space not to be forgotten; that the people of Malcolm Heights matter; that the places where they gather, play and grow are important as anywhere else in the country,” he added.

The Minister commended the technical teams and partners involved and encouraged residents to “use this facility well, [take] care of it, and it will take care of you and your physical needs”.

Executive Director of TPDCo, Wade Mars, emphasised the significance of the investment in the Hanover community, as the parish is a vital part of Jamaica’s future, and the future of tourism in Jamaica must include every parish, every town and every citizen.

“This court will be a training ground for our young athletes, a gathering spot for youth meetings, health fairs and community events, and a safe central space for families to connect, cheer and celebrate together,” Mr. Mars said.

“Through the Spruce Up initiative, we focus on projects that improve how Jamaicans live and how Jamaica is experienced by visitors and locals alike. That’s why the rehabilitation of Lord’s Multipurpose Court is so important. It fits squarely into our mission of destination assurance, ensuring that wherever you go in Jamaica there’s quality, safety, authenticity and community pride,” he noted.

Mr. Mars thanked stakeholders who were instrumental in advocating for the rehabilitation of the court, including Member of Parliament for Hanover Western, Tamika Davis.

“Let this court be the first of many wins to come. Let it be used, let it be loved, and let it stand as a model for what’s possible when we invest, not in just tourism but in the people who power it,” he added.