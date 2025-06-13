Rehabilitated Fire Station Reopens in Annotto Bay

The Annotto Bay fire station in St. Mary has reopened following a $108-million rehabilitation, which positions the facility as a modern, purpose-built emergency response unit.

The renovation was completed in three phases, resulting in several new amenities, including adequate dormitory space, a conference room, a mini gymnasium, dining room, industrial washing machine and a standby generator for continuity of operation in the event of power outages.

Addressing the reopening ceremony on June 10, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, expressed confidence that the new facility will result in improved service for the 11 communities that depend on the station.

He underscored that the rehabilitation exercise, “[gives] the men and women who are going to occupy this building a place that they can rest comfortably, relax and perform the task at hand in keeping their parish safe”.

“It is a multifaceted station, which is built to facilitate male and females,” the Minister added.

Furthermore, Mr. McKenzie lauded the fact that “significant investment” has been made in the country’s firefighting capabilities by the Government, with five brand-new stations constructed in the last seven years.

First built in 1948, the Annotto Bay fire station had fallen into a state of disrepair and was earmarked for rehabilitation under the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Infrastructural Development Programme.

Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner of the JFB, Kevin Haughton, said rehabilitation of the fire station “underscores the ongoing commitment to infrastructural development within the Jamaica Fire Brigade and will, no doubt, serve to boost the morale of the men and women that operate from this station”.

He added that the slate of amenities and features of the unit “augurs well for improving service delivery and the safety of the residents of Annotto Bay and other communities that are served by this station”.

For his part, Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Fitzroy Wilson, described the reopening of the fire station as “timely”, given the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1.

“We depend heavily on the fire service. With this home that is here, they (the firefighters) will be able to deliver even better-quality service,” the Mayor said.