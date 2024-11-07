Registration Deadline for JBDC’s Virtual Biz Zone is November 11

Persons interested in participating in the Jamaica Business Development Corporation’s (JBDC) upcoming ‘Virtual Biz Zone’ are being reminded that the registration deadline is November 11.

The webinar, scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m., will focus on cybersecurity basics for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

It will be led by Corporate Paralegal from ThinknChange, Sashana Perry, who will provide expert guidance on foundational cybersecurity principles as well as equip MSMEs with practical strategies to safeguard their digital assets against cyber threats and ensure business continuity.

Participants may join the webinar from the comfort of their homes or offices via the Zoom platform.

Registration can be done via the JBDC website at https://www.jbdc.net/event/jbdc-virtual-biz-zone-cybersecurity-basics-for-msmes/.

This webinar is part of the JBDC’s ongoing efforts to support the growth and development of MSMEs in Jamaica.

By providing businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital world, JBDC aims to empower entrepreneurs to manage risks effectively and enhance their overall resilience.