Registration Begins for Forestry Department Run

Registration has commenced for the Forestry Department’s inaugural Urban Forest Run, scheduled for Sunday, August 23, at www.runningeventsja.com.

Delivering remarks during the media launch on July 21 at the Forestry Department in Kingston, Managing Director of Running Events Jamaica, Alfred “Frano” Francis, said the race combines healthy living with environmental conservation, with proceeds supporting the restoration of forests damaged by Hurricane Melissa.

“This is a wonderful initiative. And I hope that we can make it an annual initiative. I want everybody to come out. I want all teams to come out from every ministry, build a team, because in the promotion of our health lifestyle and our health environment, it’s a platform on which we’re going to build Jamaica,” he said.

Mr. Francis advised that the entry fee is $2,500 per person, while groups of 15 or more can register at a discounted rate of $2,000 per participant.

Participants will assemble at North Strathmore and Olivier Road, with a high-energy warm-up scheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. before the race begins promptly at 6:30 a.m.

Mr. Francis explained that participants will travel along Olivier Road before continuing on to Norbrook Road and Norbrook Drive, eventually finishing inside the Constant Spring Golf Club.

He noted that race bibs will be fitted with timing chips to accurately record participants’ performances.

Race packages can be collected at the Forestry Department Head Office on Thursday, August 20, and Friday, August 21, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and on Saturday, August 22, from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m.

Awards will be presented for the largest registered team, champion team, and the top-three male and female finishers in both the run and walk categories.

Mr. Francis said participants can also expect a scenic route and a family-oriented atmosphere.

“It’s a very wonderful family atmosphere. Constant Spring is a wonderful green space… and the need to increase the trees, I just love the idea,” he said.

He pointed out that while Running Events Jamaica organises races throughout the year, its primary objective is to encourage healthier lifestyles.

Mr. Francis encouraged Jamaicans to play a greater role in protecting the country’s natural environment.

“What you’re doing is invaluable, and I hope that we can convey the message to our people that they can value the environment. We all have a part to play. Every one of us, the part we play is… very important,” Mr. Francis said.

Funds raised from the event will support restoration efforts in the Black River and Parottee mangrove areas of St. Elizabeth.

In addition, the Forestry Department will plant one tree at the Silent Hill Forest Reserve in Manchester for every registered participant.