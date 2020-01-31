Registrar General’s Department Kingston Office Open For Business As Usual Information January 31, 2020 Written by: Registrar General’s Department Photo: Contributed The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) logo Registrar General’s Department Kingston Office Open For Business As Usual JIS News | Presented by: Related Head Of JIS Wins Award For Public Service Related Unemployment Rate Falls To 7.2 Per Cent Related New CMU Council To Be Appointed The Registrar General’s Department RGD wishes to advise its customers that the Kingston Office is now open for business as usual today, Thursday, January 30, 2020. Contact: Marketing & Planning Department 876 869-7650/876 896-3703