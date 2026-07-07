Registered Nurse is Miss Universe Jamaica St. Thomas 2026

Registered Nurse, Tara-Gaye Evans, has been crowned Miss Universe Jamaica, St. Thomas 2026.

The coronation, the first of its kind for the parish, took place at the Morant Bay High School in the parish on Saturday (July 4), and saw Ms. Evans claiming victory over nine other contestants.

In an interview with JIS News, the Bishop Gibson High past student said that entering the Miss Universe Jamaica competition was a dream she delayed for three years until now.

“It feels so great to be crowned. I have wanted to enter the Miss Universe pageant for three years. I didn’t feel like I was ready, but now I think I’m more emotionally intelligent, more mature, and just ready to take on the title. I have a plan for the crown, and so I’m ready for what it has to offer,” she said.

The 24-year-old was also awarded Best in Swimwear, Best in Gown, and Most Poised.

The event featured an opening number by the contestants, a swimsuit parade and an evening gown segment.

The top-five contestants then participated in a question-and-answer session with Miss Evans’ declaration of Kumina as an important part of St. Thomas culture resonating positively with the audience.

With the win, she told JIS News that she is now ready to compete against other parish winners for the Miss Universe Jamaica title.

“I am definitely ready to take on the national title with my project, the ‘Don’t Panic Project’ where I will teach school-age children CPR and basic life support,” Ms. Evans outlined.

Her message to other young girls in St. Thomas with big dreams like hers is simple: “Prepare and go for it.”

First runner-up of the night was Sidayne Ferguson (Most Aware and Most Photogenic), while Macaeda Sutherland copped third runner-up.

Other sectional prizes were awarded to Amoya Besay – Most Popular on Social Media; Lateene Bryan – Most Congenial; and Leshagaye Hunter – Best Smile and Most Improved.

The inaugural Miss Universe Jamaica St. Thomas pageant was sponsored by the St. Thomas Renaissance Foundation and other parish organisations.