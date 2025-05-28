Register for JBDC Jewellery-making Workshop Before May 30 Deadline

Persons interested in learning advanced jewellery-making techniques are encouraged to register for the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) ‘The Perfect Finish: The Merge of Nature’ workshop before the May 30 deadline.

The four-day workshop will be held on June 7, 14, 21, and 28 at the JBDC’s Incubator & Resource Centre, located on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

Each session will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily at a cost of $36,000 for the entire workshop.

Product Development Specialist at the JBDC, Donna-Gay Uter Campbell, said the training will introduce participants to a higher level of craftsmanship in jewellery-making “through the construction of different bezels from metal sheet as well as stone-setting techniques”.

“This training will also provide standard technique guidelines that participants can use to improve their finishing and overall appearance through consistent practice,” she pointed out.

Persons interested in participating in the session may send an email to the JBDC representative at duter@jbdc.net or visit the agency’s website at https://www.jbdc.net/.