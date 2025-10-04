Regional Exhibitions for JCDC Visual Arts Competition Medallists

Jamaicans across the island will have the opportunity to view the medal-winning pieces in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) 2025 Visual Arts Competition at regional exhibitions being staged by the agency.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, officially opened the display featuring the works of the 63 gold medal winners at the Olympia Art Centre in St. Andrew on Thursday (Oct. 2).

The gold medal exhibition, which closes on October 15, will be followed by a series of regional displays between October 18 and November 27.

Visual Arts Development Specialist at the JCDC, Dr. Winston Campbell, told JIS News that the regional exhibitions will showcase the award-winning pieces by artists from various parishes.

“We will show not just the gold medal winning artworks, but also the silver medal winning artworks and the bronze medal winning artworks. That will be the difference between the [Gold Medal Exhibition] and all the other exhibitions,” he said.

Artists from the parishes of St. Thomas, Kingston, St. Andrew and St. Catherine will be showcased in simultaneous exhibitions held in Kingston and St. Catherine from October 18–30.

The exhibition then moves to Mandeville from November 1 to 13, to showcase artists from the parish along with Clarendon and St. Elizabeth.

From November 15 to 27, exhibitions will be held in St. Ann and St. James.

“These exhibitions will feature, in St. Ann, artwork by artists from St. Mary, St. Ann, and Trelawny. In the St. James exhibition will be artists from Hanover, Westmoreland, and St. James,” Dr. Campbell told JIS News.

The objective of the regional exhibitions is to provide an opportunity for the artists to have their award-winning pieces displayed closer to home and to have their works seen by members of their communities.

“It’s for them to bring family, friends, schoolmates, community members, etc. to see their work on display. So, an artist from Hanover wouldn’t have to travel all the way to Kingston to say, ‘hey, my work is on display, here is a picture of me beside my work’. They can see their work a little closer,” said Dr. Campbell.