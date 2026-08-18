Regional CSEC Pass Rate Rises to 72.18 Per Cent for 2026

The regional pass rate for the May-June 2026 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations is 72.18 per cent.

Director of Operations at the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Dr. Nicole Manning, made the announcement during Tuesday’s (August 18) ceremony for the release of the 2026 May-June examination results in Anguilla.

She noted that this represents a slight increase over last year’s pass rate of 71.42 per cent.

Dr. Manning reported that Information Technology (IT) was the top-performing subject, recording a pass rate of 83 per cent.

Pass rates for other high-performing subjects were Principles of Business – 81 per cent; English A – 80 per cent; Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM) – 79 per cent; and Human and Social Biology – 78 per cent.

Among the subjects that recorded pass rates below the regional average were Principles of Accounts, at 72 per cent; Physics, 69 per cent; Chemistry, 68 per cent; Social Studies, 66 per cent; and Mathematics, 42 per cent.

“Social Studies has taken a hit this year. We saw territories receiving as low as 44 per cent… but a high as 100 per cent,” Dr. Manning said.

Turning to Mathematics, she noted that the subject recorded a four-percentage-point increase over the previous year.

“Any improvement in Maths is a good improvement… so it’s important for us to be happy about that. Fourteen territories had 43 per cent to 77 per cent, in terms of [being] above the regional percentage, and seven territories had between 30 per cent and 38 per cent,” Dr. Manning said.