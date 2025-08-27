Region Must Not Become Complacent Because of Remarkable Rebound of Tourism – Bartlett

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that while the Caribbean’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions have been nothing short of remarkable, there is “zero room” for complacency.

“The Caribbean region has rebounded magnificently from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, such as natural disasters, but there is no room for complacency, especially in a world filled with uncertainties and external factors beyond our control,” said Mr. Bartlett.

Addressing industry leaders gathered for the 4th annual American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Showcase, at Sandals South Coast, in Westmoreland, on August 24, he warned that threats to the sector’s sustainability must be tackled urgently to preserve the region’s economic lifeblood.

“Tourism remains the Caribbean’s most vital economic driver. The sector contributes about 22 per cent of the region’s gross domestic product (GDP) and sustains roughly 2.75 million jobs, underscoring why continued vigilance and strategic action are essential,” Mr. Bartlett said.

“Our tourism-reliant economies make us susceptible to internal and external shocks,” he noted.

These, he said, include climate change, more frequent and intense hurricanes, rising sea levels, coral reef degradation, as well as geopolitical factors and unstable source markets.

“By continuing to work together, the possibilities are endless in how far the Caribbean can go in continuing to be one of the most highly sought-after tourism destinations in the world,” Mr. Bartlett said.

Turning to recent performance, the Minister noted that 2024 marked a strong rebound with international tourist arrivals rising by 6.1 per cent compared to 2023, reaching 34.2 million visitors.

Noting ongoing threats to regional tourism, he urged the sector to confront sustainability challenges more aggressively than ever before to preserve long-term viability and appeal.

The event’s attendance by several regional Tourism Ministers underscored a shared commitment to unity. In addition to Mr. Bartlett, Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire; Hon. G.P. Ian Gooding-Edghill of Barbados; Hon. Carlos James of St. Vincent & the Grenadines; and Hon. Adrian Thomas of Grenada were among the dignitaries present.

Mr. Bartlett described their presence as evidence of a “unique spirit of cooperation,” moving from competition to what he termed “copetition” – a cooperative competition that strengthens the region.

He added that COVID-19 taught a hard lesson: “We compete at our own peril and we compete at our own glory; we become better, stronger if we compete moving forward,” he added.