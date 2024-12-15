Region Must Not Be Left Behind In Use Of AI – Minister Bartlett

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the Caribbean region must not be left behind in taking advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) to propel the tourism sector forward.

He said that as the global tourism landscape becomes increasingly competitive, more countries are recognising the potential of AI, and Jamaca and the wider Caribbean must utilise the technology to maintain the region’s competitive edge.

Minister Bartlett, who was addressing a forum at the Sandals Royal Plantation in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Friday (Dec.13), noted that AI can become a pivotal tool in enhancing operational processes and creating more personalised experiences for travellers.

“We are now seeing where many countries are not just using AI to streamline operations but also to enhance customer service. They have also been using the tool to analyse vast amounts of data to identify trends, preferences, and behaviours, enabling businesses to tailor their offerings to meet the specific needs of travellers. We can’t afford to be left behind,” he said.

“We are at an exciting time in tourism history where, if leveraged correctly, we will be able to improve our processes and ultimately make more targeted and strategic decisions,” he added.

Minister Bartlett said the potential applications of AI in tourism are vast, ranging from automated customer service systems to advanced data analytics that inform marketing strategies.

He said AI-powered chatbots can provide 24/7 assistance to travellers, answering queries and offering personalised recommendations.

In addition, he noted that predictive analytics can help businesses anticipate traveller demand, allowing them to adjust pricing and availability accordingly.

“The key lies in understanding the needs of the new landscape, which is increasingly driven by technology,” the Minister pointed out.

“From smart hotel rooms equipped with voice-activated controls to mobile apps that facilitate seamless check-ins, technology is fundamentally changing the way travellers interact with their destinations. In this context, Jamaica and the Caribbean must not only keep pace but also lead in the adoption of innovative solutions,” he said.

The Minister underscored the importance of training tourism workers to adapt to “this new technological frontier.”

“This proactive approach to workforce training is crucial, as it empowers employees to utilise AI tools effectively, fostering an environment of innovation and adaptability,” he said.

Noting that the integration of AI in tourism is not without its challenges, Minister Bartlett said that concerns about job displacement and the digital divide must be addressed to ensure that the benefits of technology are equitably distributed.

“While there is the relative fear of the unknown as it relates to technology, the world has been a better place, and mankind has benefited as a result of the advancement of technology,” he added.