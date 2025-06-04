Reggae Sumfest Remains Vibrant Platform That Elevates Rich Entertainment Culture – Minister

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says that Reggae Sumfest remains a vibrant platform that celebrates and elevates Jamaica’s rich entertainment culture, both locally and internationally.

In a statement delivered on her behalf by Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (Western), Hon. Homer Davis, at the launch of Reggae Sumfest 2025, on May 28, at the Iberostar Resort in Lilliput, St. James, Ms. Grange expressed her enthusiasm for the festival’s ongoing commitment to excellence and cultural authenticity.

“I am elated that the Sumfest organisers have remained steadfast in fostering a positive and upbeat environment that provides top-tier entertainment,” said Minister Grange.

“This festival continues to promote new, emerging, and established Jamaican artistes on a state-of-the-art, culturally diverse platform, especially in a fiercely competitive market where reggae festivals are numerous. Reggae Sumfest stands out as a beacon of Jamaica’s musical prowess,” she added.

She further emphasised the importance of the festival’s role in showcasing Jamaica’s musical talent to the world.

“I strongly believe that the market can sustain several festivals, produced using international standards, which feature local Jamaican talent. The world will witness unparalleled entertainment, starring Jamaicans, by Jamaicans, in the very country that created this legendary music – Jamaica,” Ms. Grange said.

She highlighted that this year’s staging offers yet another opportunity to display authentic Jamaican talent amid the scenic backdrop of Montego Bay, the nation’s tourism capital.

The Minister noted that Reggae Sumfest builds on Jamaica’s rich musical legacy, alongside renowned festivals such as Rebel Salute, Sting, and Reggae Sunsplash.

Meanwhile, Montego Bay’s Mayor, Councillor Richard Vernon, said the city is preparing for another influx of visitors eager to experience the world’s premier reggae festival.

“Reggae Sumfest has become an institution in Montego Bay. It’s a key driver of tourism and cultural exchange, providing a positive international presence for our city and showcasing the best of Jamaica’s vibrant entertainment sector,” he said.

The 34th staging of Reggae Sumfest 2025 will take place from Sunday, July 13 to Saturday, July 20.

The two main nights (Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20) will be held at the Catherine Hall Stadium, bringing together top-tier Jamaican and international performers for a week of unforgettable entertainment.