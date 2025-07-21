Reggae Sumfest a Powerful Representation of Brand Jamaica – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says Jamaica’s premier reggae festival, Reggae Sumfest, is a powerful representation of the influence of Brand Jamaica on the global stage.

“Reggae Sumfest is more than just an entertainment event. It is one of Jamaica’s most iconic cultural showcases… . It brings our music, our spirit, and our identity to the world, and it does so in a way that generates tremendous economic activity,” he noted.

The Prime Minister, who attended Festival Night Two of the event at the Catherine Hall Complex in Montego Bay on July 19, said the impressive turnout of locals and foreigners is a reminder “of the power of our culture to shape our identity and to serve as a catalyst for growth”.

He noted that entertainment and cultural events like Sumfest are integral to Jamaica’s development strategy, particularly in leveraging the creative economy to boost tourism and local enterprise.

“Beyond the music, Sumfest stimulates economic activity, supporting small businesses, local vendors, and the hospitality sector in Montego Bay and across western Jamaica. It’s a reminder of how culture and tourism are intertwined, creating opportunities for our people and showcasing our authentic Jamaican spirit,” he said.

During his visit, Prime Minister Holness engaged with festival-goers and visited booths operated by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), where development projects and destination marketing initiatives were showcased.

“I took time to speak with Jamaicans and visitors enjoying the festival atmosphere. It’s inspiring to see our culture bringing people together, uniting us in celebration and opportunity,” he said.

Dr. Holness said that the Government remains committed to fostering a thriving creative economy.

“Let us continue to invest in our talent, preserve our cultural heritage, and build a nation where culture drives opportunity,” he added.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, noted the festival’s role in strengthening Jamaica’s global reputation as a cultural destination.

“Sumfest is a significant driver of tourism, attracting thousands of visitors who come to experience our vibrant music and culture first-hand. It’s an event that not only entertains but also sustains livelihoods and promotes Jamaica as a must-visit destination,” Minister Bartlett said.

“Our ongoing investments in the creative economy aim to support our talented artists, preserve our cultural heritage, and expand our cultural exports. Reggae Sumfest exemplifies these efforts perfectly,” he noted further.

Montego Bay’s Mayor, Councillor Richard Vernon, in his remarks, said that the festival is a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of the Second City.

“The turnout tonight is incredible and reflects the pride we have in our culture. We are committed to ensuring that Sumfest continues to be a platform for local talent and a catalyst for economic growth in our city,” Mayor Vernon added.

Reggae Sumfest was held from July 13 to 19.