Refurbished Cottage At Denham Town Golden Age Home Renamed to Honour Former Administrator

A refurbished cottage at the Denham Town Golden Age Home in Kingston Western has been renamed in honour of a former Administrator.

Cottage 27 now bears the name – ‘George Lazarus Cottage – in recognition of the late administrator’s contributions to the facility.

During a ceremony on Labour Day (May 23), Minister of Local Government and Community Development and Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said the renaming is a mark of appreciation to a man who has contributed immensely to the community of Denham Town.

“For the almost 27 years, Mr. George Lazarus served this Home. It was some of the best moments at the Denham Town Golden Age Home because he spoke the language of the residents. Mr. Lazarus was instrumental in encouraging the business community to provide weekly supplies to the Home,” he informed.

Mr. McKenzie said Mr. Lazarus was placed at the facility as Administrator by late former Prime Minister and Kingston Western MP, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, who had a passion for the elderly and was instrumental in establishing the Home.

He further noted that the refurbished cottage is part of a broader initiative to restore six buildings in need of repair.

“We are going to renovate all of them and put them into use, because there are persons who are waiting to be admitted here and we are not going to stop anybody from coming in,” Mr McKenzie said.

The Minister informed that the refurbishment also showcases community craftsmanship, as most of the furniture that will be used at the facility are built by tradesmen in Kingston Western.

Mr. McKenzie expressed gratitude to various public and private sector organisations for their contributions to the project, emphasising that the Home continues to receive support from residents and contributors both within and beyond the constituency.

He also shared that a resolution will be brought before the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation to officially rename the facility the Edward Seaga Residential Care Centre, in recognition of Mr. Seaga’s lasting impact on the community.