Reforms to Improve Welfare of Education Officers and Teachers

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, has outlined a series of reforms aimed at improving the welfare of education officers and teachers.

Key among these reforms is the automation of the gratuity payment platform, which is expected to provide immediate relief to those who have been struggling to access their funds.

Addressing the 2025 Jamaica Association of Education Officers (JAEO) Annual General Meeting and Research Symposium, at the Dreams Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St. James on August 21, Dr. Troupe said the Ministry is also undertaking a complete reform of the pension process and that a dedicated team is actively working on this process.

She gave her personal commitment to ensure that this task is complete, so retired educators can access their pensions without difficulty.

Dr. Troupe said meetings are also ongoing with the Corporate Services, Industrial Relations, and Human Resource Divisions to improve internal support systems.

“We are making advancement in the payment process, because your personal affairs, and not just the work that you do to serve the system, is of importance to us,” she noted.

In the meantime, Dr. Troupe said the Ministry has successfully submitted its Appropriation Reports to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and the Accountant General.

“So, your 2024/2025 Appropriation Report, in terms of how we spent the money, that report has gone into the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and the Accountant General,” she said.

Dr. Troupe indicated that the Ministry has now submitted reports covering the period from 2012 to the current 2024/2025 reporting cycle.

She said this demonstrates renewed commitment to transparency and accountability and credited the efforts of her team in advancing the process and restoring confidence in the Ministry’s financial management.

The three-day symposium, themed ‘Reshaping Education for the 21st Century: Driving Change in a Technology-Driven World’, brought together local and international educators to explore innovative approaches to education delivery in an increasingly digital landscape.

The symposium featured panel discussions covering various aspects of modern education, including leadership and management strategies, professional development for language teachers, animation programmes in education, and the integration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) approaches to enhance educational outcomes.