Reduction of Fires in Portland

The Portland division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is reporting a significant reduction in the number of incidents to which it responded during the month of May.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Portland Municipal Corporation on June 12, Officer in charge of the Portland Division, Superintendent Andrew Wildman, said that the Division responded to 12 incidents in May, compared to 25 incidents in May last year.

“Of the 12 incidents responded to, six were genuine fires, two listed as malicious false alarms and one as false alarm with good intent. The other three calls were special services,” Mr. Wildman said.

“We would like to bring that [number] down to as low as possible by encouraging others to be mindful of the use of the fires. Be cognisant that fires left unattended can cause severe destruction and loss of property. We applaud the low figure but we hope to drive that figure down through public education through the relevant agencies, institutions and community members,” he added.

Mr. Wildman also listed several fire-prevention activities undertaken by the Division, geared at empowering the public to understand how to deal with fires.

“We are asking persons, while we come there with our best of intent, do what you can do from your side to minimise the incident,” he said.