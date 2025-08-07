Reduction in Discrimination Complaints to JCPD

A total of 22 complaints of discrimination were received and processed by the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) in 2024, compared to 30 in the previous year, reflecting a reduction of 26.67 per cent.

Of the reports received, five were investigated and two were referred to the Disabilities Rights Tribunal.

The information is contained in the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ), 2024, an annual publication of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

Also, in support of the implementation of the Disabilities Act, 2014, the JCPD developed and reviewed codes of practice on education and training, and employment in collaboration with key stakeholders.

“The Council established a Rehabilitation, Transition and Social Services Task Force to conduct a comprehensive review of rehabilitation services and make recommendations for improvements,” the survey said.

The document also informed that the efforts were made to increase public engagement and awareness on disability rights.

As of December, a total of 14,627 persons with disabilities (8,168 males and 6,459 females) were registered with the JCPD. This represents 36.3 per cent of the 40,345 applicants.

“Of the total number of registrants, 37 per cent has a physical disability, which is the largest recorded type of disability in Jamaica. The second largest category was intellectual disability, which accounted for 18 per cent,” the document said.

Meanwhile, under the JCPD Grants Programme, financial support was provided to persons with disabilities.

The survey said that through key initiatives such as the New Limb New Life Programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and local rehabilitation, economic empowerment and assistive aid grants, a total of $7.5 million was disbursed to 196 beneficiaries (121 males and 75 females) islandwide.

The grants were provided to assist with acquiring assistive devices and other services to enhance the quality of life of persons with disabilities.