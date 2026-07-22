Reduction in Cocoa Frosty Pod Rot Disease, Increase in Production

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has reported a reduction in the prevalence of the frosty pod rot disease and an increase in cocoa pod production since implementation of the Cocoa Frosty Pod Rot Disease Management Programme.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, made the announcement during his keynote address at the Graduation and Handover Ceremony for the Cocoa Frosty Pod Rot Disease Management Farmer Field School, held on July 14 at St. Jude’s Anglican Church in Stony Hill, St. Andrew.

Seventy-three cocoa farmers graduated, having completed the eight-week training course on how to treat cocoa fruits affected by the frosty pod rot disease.

The graduates also received personal tool and equipment, including herbicide, fungicide, a reaping hook, machete and file, spreader sticker, and a 45-gallon water drum to assist in the implementation of what they have learnt.

“Through the initiative, we have seen an 82 per cent reduction in disease prevalence, we have seen a 70 per cent increase in cocoa pod production, and among the active cocoa farmers, we’re actually seeing a better result – 91 per cent reduction in disease prevalence. So, this is something to celebrate and to sing about,” Minister Green said.

He further announced that more than 3,000 acres of cocoa farms have been treated through disease management practices, and 1,430 farmers have directly benefited.

The Minister noted that the improved results came after 2022 when the programme was revised and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) assumed control.

“More than that, we have trained our agricultural extension staff so that when they go out in the field, they can provide expert support,” he added.

Mr. Green noted that the Ministry has supported the programme through the distribution of fungicides and cocoa plants.

Additionally, a major drive is under way to distribute the ICS-95 cocoa seedlings and pods, a variety highly resistant to frosty pod rot disease.

“As we retard the spread of the disease, we are putting in new plants that are better able to resist the disease, because we are serious about the regrowth of the sector,” the Minister said.

He committed the Ministry’s continued support to scale up the programme and work with the farmers to rebuild the local cocoa industry, to ensure Jamaica can compete globally in best quality and quantity.