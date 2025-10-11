Reduction in Attacks on the Homeless

State Minister in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Delroy Williams, says there has been a significant reduction in reports of abuse against homeless people across Jamaica.

He made the disclosure while delivering remarks at the Clarendon Municipal Corporation’s observance of World Homeless Day, held at the Old Police Station grounds in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday (October 10).

Mr. Williams, who is the former Mayor of Kingston, noted that the abuse of homeless persons is one of the serious issues that the Government has had to treat with for several years.

Reported incidents include instances of bullying, harassment and verbal abuse from other citizens, and in some cases, physical harm that has resulted in death.

Statistics presented in portfolio Minister Hon. Desmond McKenzie’s contribution to the 2023/2024 Sectoral Debate in Parliament, indicate that between January 2021 and April of 2023, 12 homeless people were shot, wounded with machetes/knives or set on fire.

Eight of the incidents took place in Kingston, one in St. Ann, one in St. Mary, and two in Portland. Only one of the victims survived.

“There are a lot of our citizens who abuse homeless persons and we have forever been appealing to our citizens to desist from the practice… and I believe that over the years we have [made gains in addressing] the issue,” the State Minister said.

He stated that the reduction in attacks is very important to protect those individuals who make up the vulnerable population.

“We have to do everything as a society to protect vulnerable groups within our country, within our city spaces and our townships,” Mr. Williams maintained.

Meanwhile, the State Minister emphasised the importance of transitioning homeless persons from the streets into proper housing and gainful employment.

“While I was Mayor of Kingston, we introduced a work programme for homeless persons where we employed them as environmental wardens. So, we used them to keep the city spaces clean, in and around the downtown area, and to be environmental wardens. That was a test run for us which was quite successful, and I am pleased that His Worship, Mayor Andrew Swaby, has continued that programme,” Mr. Williams outlined.

World Homeless Day was observed under the theme ‘Bridging Gaps in Homelessness: Connecting Persons to Services and Community through Data Collection’.

In recognition of the day, Municipal Corporations across the island provided meals, care packages, health screenings and other social services for members of the vulnerable group.