Redeveloped Spanish Town Hospital to Provide Modern Diagnostic Services

The redeveloped Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, which is currently under construction, will provide a range of diagnostic services, enhancing patient care and outcomes.

Upon completion, the new six-storey building will house a range of modern clinical and diagnostic services, including an accident and emergency wing, radiology, outpatient services, operating theatres, specialty wards, integrated electronic health records (EHR) system, and e-Care that is being piloted under the Health Systems Strengthening programme (HSSP).

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton, who toured the site on Wednesday (October 8), said the redevelopment is progressing well.

“When this is complete we will have diagnostics as a major advantage (MRI, CT, X-ray). The project Lead has told me that the procurement arrangement to secure those have begun… that to me is very transformational because it means that some of the outsourcing of tests, which would be done normally, [will be reduced] and we will depend on what we have,” he noted.

The upgrade will transform the 70-year-old Spanish Town Hospital into a Type A regional hospital.

Phase two of the foundation works of the redevelopment, which is being done under the HSSP, was recently concluded.

Work is now advancing for construction of the ground and first floors, which are expected to be completed by the beginning of the new year.

The redevelopment is valued at approximately $5.5 billion and is being funded through the HSSP via allocations from the Government of Jamaica with oversight and support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Dr. Tufton said the current facility continues to be challenged by high demand in a limited space.

“There is periodic overcrowding as it is now. The solution is being built. What that solution will mean within a year and a half is, literally, a doubling of some of the spaces like Accident and Emergency, there will be more operating theatres and more space. We are anticipating that it will significantly solve the problem that is here. It is a substantial transformation. We continue to ask the people of St. Catherine for some patience while we build out. This is the price of progress,” Dr. Tufton said.

The redevelopment project is one of four facilities targeted in St. Catherine under the HSSP. Others include the development of three comprehensive health centres – Old Harbour, Greater Portmore, and St. Jago Park.

Construction work at these three health centres is on track for completion in 2026.