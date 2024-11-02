Recruitment For Year Two Of LIFT Programme Underway

KINGSTON, Nov. 2 (JIS):

Recruitment for cohort two of the Government’s $2 billion Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) Programme has commenced.

Launched in 2023, the programme aims to bolster the social mobility of 2,500 Jamaicans, 17 years and older, over the next five years.

Managing Director, HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said 506 participants were enrolled in the first year and 500 are being targeted for the upcoming cohort.

“Letters have been sent to the Members of Parliament and the packages have been dispatched. The expected start date for cohort two is December 16 to 20, which will be our orientation,” she said.

Dr. Ingleton advised that the eight-week employment transition training is scheduled for January 6, 2025 to February 28, 2025.

Upon completion of this formal engagement, participants will be immersed in specific skills in the pre-approved ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) or participating private sector firms for one year, where they will receive $85,000 monthly.

“Placement will be March 3, 2025 to February 27, 2026. Cohort one will officially close on November 29, 2024,” she told JIS News.

LIFT will provide participants with job placement, professionalism training and assistance with obtaining documents that include a driver’s licence, passport, bank account, Tax Registration Number (TRN), and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) card.