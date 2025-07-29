Recovery of Agricultural Sector on Show at Denbigh August 1-3

The Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) says this year’s Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show is set to showcase the recovery of the sector post Hurricane Beryl, which impacted the island last year July.

Set for August 1 to 3, this year’s event is being held under the theme ‘A New Era: Overcoming challenges, building resilience, securing our future’.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JAS, Derron Grant, told JIS in an interview that numerous government and private stakeholders will take part in the displays, and that there will be a farmers’ market for patrons to buy local produce.

“Last year, we had our one-day Denbigh because of Hurricane Beryl and since then the sector has bounced back quickly. This year, even though we are going through a drought, the farmers are saying we have bounced back, and we continue to produce and produce even more,” he said.

Mr. Grant is inviting Jamaicans of all ages to visit the Denbigh Showgrounds in May Pen, Clarendon, to see the prowess of the agricultural sector on full display.

“Denbigh is a family event and there is something there for everybody, and what we do is try to keep it as clean as possible. We want the mother, the father, the grandparents to come and enjoy that authentic Jamaican feeling. We are preparing to ensure things go as smoothly as possible because we are expecting a bumper crowd this year,” he said.

Persons attending Denbigh are advised to go early, dress in cool clothing with sun protection, including hats, and to stay hydrated.

Patrons can expect to benefit from discounts from sponsors of the event, as well as to experience several villages, including the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries & Mining, the JAS and Kiddies Villages.

“The JAS Village will showcase the micro enterprises within our farming communities, the Youth in Agriculture Village powered by Jamaica 4-H Clubs will be showcasing what is being done to attract youth in agriculture, and there will also be a Health Village so you can come and know your numbers. For the children we have a Kiddies Village as well, which is oversubscribed in terms of exhibitors and rides,” he said.

Denbigh is being staged by the JAS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.