Record High Consumer Confidence is Clear Indication Country is on Right Track – State Minister

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Delano Seiveright, says that recent data showing that consumer confidence is at a record high is a clear indication that the country is on the right track.

Mr. Seiveright, who was speaking to students and academic staff at the Montego Bay Community College’s Job Readiness Seminar, held at the Half Moon Conference Room, St. James, on April 16, was commenting on a recent Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Business and Consumer Confidence Indices showing consumer confidence at a historic high of 183.7 points.

“This remarkable growth in consumer confidence is primarily driven by the flourishing tourism sector, which has reached unprecedented heights,” he noted.

“It goes without saying that the surge in consumer confidence is a testament to the robust performance of the tourism industry. What is driving that, largely, is confidence among consumers in the tourist-related industries, tourist-related businesses, and tourist-related areas,” he added.

Mr. Seiveright argued that the tourism sector is not only expanding but also evolving, presenting myriad opportunities for the younger generation.

In 2024, Jamaica welcomed approximately 4.15 million visitors, generating US$4.3 billion in earnings.

With projections indicating even greater growth this year, the State Minister highlighted the diverse skill sets that are increasingly in demand, ranging from hospitality and entertainment to digital services, construction, wellness, and logistics.

“Tourism is not just about jobs at hotels. It is about logistics, agriculture, technology, and the creative industries. It touches nearly every sector of our economy. Young people must understand that they are not limited to one path,” Mr. Seiveright said.

This inclusive perspective on tourism, Mr. Seiveright said, presents a wealth of opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship, further stressing the importance of both technical and soft skills.

“You need to sharpen your emotional intelligence, adaptability, teamwork, and communication skills. These qualities are essential in today’s competitive job market,” he added.

He also addressed the significance of digital presence, urging students to be mindful of their online reputations.

“Everything you post online adds or subtracts from your reputation. Be intentional. Employers are watching,” Mr. Seiveright cautioned, underscoring the growing importance of a positive digital footprint.

The State Minister also pointed to entrepreneurship as a vital avenue for success within the expanding tourism ecosystem.

“From managing Airbnbs and offering cultural experiences to developing wellness services and content creation, there are numerous underexplored niches. The growth we’re seeing isn’t just about employment; it’s about ownership. If you can solve problems and meet needs, there’s room for you to build something impactful,” he said.

The Job Readiness Seminar, hosted by Montego Bay Community College, is part of a broader initiative to equip students with the necessary skills and insights to thrive in an economy increasingly shaped by global connectivity and innovation.

By fostering a culture of readiness and adaptability, the seminar’s aim was to empower the next generation of professionals to seize the opportunities presented by Jamaica’s thriving tourism industry.