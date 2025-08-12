Rebuilt Market Opens in Buff Bay

Vendors and residents in Buff Bay, Portland, now have a modern, fully rebuilt market that has improved facilities, is safer and offers expanded opportunities for commerce in the town.

The upgraded market has 48 stalls for fruits and vegetables, five modern butcher stalls, six shops for haberdashery, a new sanitary block, and a water-harvesting system capable of storing more than 2,000 gallons for cleaning and maintenance purposes.

Speaking at the recent opening, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said the close to $70-million investment has transformed the location into “a brand-new market built from the ground up”.

The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) contributed $5 million towards renovation of the market. The project later expanded to include additional shops for grocery vendors, CCTV cameras, and a prepaid electricity system to prevent illegal connections and improve safety.

“This will be the first market built by local government that will have CCTV cameras,” Minister McKenzie noted.

“The market is equipped that nobody can run light, play music, without having some level of control,” he added.

Member of Parliament for Portland Western, Daryl Vaz, said the market’s reopening complements wider community development projects in Buff Bay, including a new health centre, modern police station, upgraded roadways, and water-supply improvements.

Additionally, discussions are also in progress to upgrade the fishing facility across the road and integrate it with the market to further boost economic activity.

Minister McKenzie noted that vendors will benefit from a five-month waiver of market fees, in recognition of the challenges faced during the six-year closure.

“This is a state-of-the-art market right here in the town of Buff Bay and you must all be proud of this facility and treat it well,” the Minister said.

He added that the Buff Bay Market will serve as a model for future market construction projects across the island.