Rebuilding Information to Be Provided At Recover and Rebuild Jamaica EXPO

Persons are to be assisted in making informed rebuilding decisions that are sustainable and resilient, at the Recover and Rebuild Jamaica Expo 2026, which was launched on May 19 at Pier One in Montego Bay, St. James.

The Expo is scheduled for July 11 and 12 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, in the parish.

The event is being designed as a practical recovery platform that will bring together homeowners, businesses, government agencies, financial institutions, construction professionals and suppliers under one roof.

It is being organised through a partnership involving the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Build Expo Jamaica.

Chairman of Build Expo Jamaica, Dwight Crawford, said the initiative builds on work started a decade ago when Build Expo first sought to expose Jamaicans to modern construction methods and affordable housing solutions.

“Ten years ago, we had a bright idea that the building industry had great needs, and what we found was that persons were being overpriced, information was not accessible, and building systems were not available,” said Mr. Crawford.

He added that the expo is meant to simplify construction knowledge for ordinary Jamaicans and create opportunities within the sector.

Moreover, many people think that resilience means building a wall to resist the force of nature when, in fact, “sometimes you ride the waves and other times you build the house on stilts,” he said.

For his part, President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jason Russell, said too many Jamaicans are rebuilding homes and businesses using temporary methods, because they are unaware of more durable and cost-effective alternatives.

He recounted seeing a roadside shop being rebuilt with plywood and zinc, noting that many small business operators continue to use materials that leave structures vulnerable during hurricanes.

Mr. Russell pointed out that one of the expo’s main objectives is to expose Jamaicans to better building technologies, safer systems and educational resources that can improve construction practices.

“Jamaicans are rebuilding, they’re building their homes, they’re rebuilding their businesses, but how are they building them? That’s the crux of why we are here,” Mr. Russell outlined.

The expo will feature five main components, including an exhibitor marketplace for construction materials and technologies, a professional zone connecting the public with architects and engineers, educational seminars on climate resilience and financing, sponsorship opportunities for businesses, and networking platforms linking public and private-sector stakeholders.

Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay, Richard Vernon, said the expo will drive coordinated effort to mobilise contractors, financiers, government agencies, private developers, and communities around affordable, resilient housing and smarter infrastructure.

He indicated that recovery after Hurricane Melissa must “build back better and smarter” rather than simply restore what existed before.