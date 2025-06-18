Reading Workshops for Teachers June 23-july 1

Early grade reading teacher-training workshops are set to commence on June 23 and end on July 1.

This is in preparation for timetabled reading, which will be reintroduced for grades one to three students at the primary level, in September 2025.

Senior Education Officer in the Curriculum Unit of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Novelette McLean-Francis, shared that the aim is to support and retool teachers.

“Essentially, we are retooling them in effectively implementing the reading programme in our national standards curriculum. Also, to explore what we call an integrated reading framework to make it more explicit. It was always there but sort of implicit. And so, in this intervention we hope to make this reading framework explicit with its attendant approaches and strategies that will be promoted via our early reading training,” she explained.

Dr. McLean-Francis was addressing Wednesday’s (June 18) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

She said that the workshops will also provide an opportunity for teachers to share their challenges.

“We know some of them but we want to hear from them, so that they will be addressed in this intervention. We hope to review some of the components and principles of reading to make certain that everyone is on the same page and to help them to demonstrate their competence in integrating the different components, trends and strategies of reading,” Dr. McLean-Francis added.