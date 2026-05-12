Read Across Jamaica Day Encourages Creativity and Literacy At Barking Lodge Primary

Principal of Barking Lodge Primary and Infant School in St. Thomas, Tannia Johnson, is underscoring the importance of reading in shaping students’ academic success, creativity and personal development.

Speaking during activities to mark Read Across Jamaica Day on May 5, the veteran educator said the initiative serves as an important platform to promote literacy, imagination and creative expression among students.

“Read Across Jamaica Day places emphasis on reading, students’ creativity, the students’ imagination, and… at Barking Lodge Primary, we place emphasis on students’ dance, poetry, drama, singing, music,” she said.

She noted that the school adopts a holistic approach to reading by integrating literacy across all subject areas, including mathematics, science, social studies and geography.

“As a collective group, we encourage students to read, whether it’s maths, social studies, science, or geography,” Ms. Johnson stated.

The principal pointed out that strong reading skills are increasingly important under the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, particularly in mathematics, where students are required to interpret and analyse questions.

“Especially for maths, it’s not just about multiplications and additions and subtractions; you have to be reading,” she explained.

The Principal added that reading broadens students’ vocabulary and stimulates their imagination.

“Reading enhances your imaginations; it takes you to another world,” she said.

She further shared that the school’s Read Across Jamaica Day activities, which included skits and plays, provided educators with valuable insight into students’ talents and abilities.

“It enhances their capability; lets you know the different areas that you can pull them out to let them be more advanced, to continue to motivate, to encourage them so that they can do well further on in life,” Ms. Johnson noted.

Many of the performances delivered positive messages centred on happiness, love, kindness, sharing and other moral lessons drawn from stories and reading materials.

Ms. Johnson also encouraged students across Jamaica to make reading a daily habit in order to build a brighter future.

“I encourage students all across Jamaica and the world to read; read a book today so that you can create your future for tomorrow,” she urged.

Read Across Jamaica Day is a national initiative aimed at promoting reading, creativity and imagination among students across the island.