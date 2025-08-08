Rave Reviews for Grand Gala 63

This year’s staging of the Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium is receiving overwhelming positive reviews from first-time attendees and returning patrons, who are praising the spectacular performances, cultural displays, and vibrant atmosphere.

From the opening ceremony, highlighted by the raising of the National Flag and playing of the National Anthem, to the final dramatic performance depicting the history of Port Royal, patrons were kept entertained and fully engaged.

The annual Independence Day (August 6) event, under the theme ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green and Gold’ included a drone show depicting aspects of Jamaica’s culture and history; dance and musical performances; entertainment provided by gospel artistes Rondell Positive, Petra Kaye and Kukudoo; reggae singer Luciano and reggae/dancehall act, Christopher Martin.

Recipients of the Reggae Icon award, Leroy Sibbles, Capleton and Beres Hammond, energised the crowd with snippets from their repertoire after they were presented with their awards by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

For long-time attendee, Hayden Hamil, who was fully decked out in the national colours, with his hair dyed in hues of yellow and green, the celebration of Jamaica’s 63rd year of Independence was particularly impactful.

“[This year’s celebration] was very good. I loved it but then again, I love everything Jamaica. Once I see that black, green and gold, once you see the kids coming out to dance, you see our entertainers, everything. It hype; it’s just nice,” Mr. Hamil told JIS News.

Comparing Grand Gala 63 with previous years, Mr. Hamil said, “I always love the drone show, but I think this time the gospel segment took it. Everybody was just into it, everybody was singing,” he noted.

For first-time attendee, Regina Crossdale, it was the scores of children who danced and sang during the performances that stood out to her.

“I liked how they highlighted the kids; it was beautiful. I saw different age groups, children and teenagers, the fireworks, the different narrations, and I liked what they did in the end with Port Royal. It was very good, the costumes and everything – they went all out,” she told JIS News.

Ms. Crossdale said she wanted to attend the Grand Gala this year to “celebrate my culture and the place where I live,” and plans to return for next year’s Independence Day showcase.

Other first-timers were impressed with the production, including the fireworks, laser show, pyrotechnics, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) tactical displays and other performances from uniformed groups, and the accompanying narrations.

Kimone White, who attended with her family, summed up the general sentiment of the audience, stating, “It was good, I enjoyed everything – the fireworks good, the audience good, everything perfect.”