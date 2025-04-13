Rae Town Futsal Court Officially Opened

Residents of Rae Town, Kingston, celebrated a significant step forward in the enhancement of their recreational facilities on Friday (April 11) with the grand opening of a community futsal court.

The Rae Town Futsal Court, the first of its kind in Kingston Central, was constructed by the Ministry of Tourism through the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) under the ‘Spruce Up Pon De Corner’ Programme.

It was undertaken in collaboration with the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund and the Grace and Staff Community Development Foundation.

The momentous occasion was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Rae Town Multipurpose Facility where a netball court has already been installed.

Futsal is a fast-paced, indoor/outdoor variant of soccer played on a smaller, hard court without walls. Each team comprises five players, including a goalkeeper, and the game emphasises skill, ball control and quick decision-making in tight spaces.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, expressed pride in Friday’s accomplishment, highlighting the benefits the futsal court will have on Rae Town’s young residents.

“[It] is a very special day for me. A day that marks the unveiling of dreams of possibilities and a brighter future for the youth of Rae Town. I feel an immense sense of pride; pride in what we have accomplished together and in what lies ahead for this incredible community,” he said.

The Minister underscored the significance of the ‘Spruce Up Pon De Corner’ initiative, which he noted has impacted multiple communities in parishes across Jamaica.

Mr. Bartlett said 56 projects were undertaken through the programme during fiscal year 2024/25, with 37 executed and 19 in the process of completion.

“This programme serves as a reminder of the critical connection between tourism and community development. It is not just about the beaches and resorts that attract visitors from all over the world. It is about the heart and soul of Jamaica… all the people and communities,” he stated.

“‘Spruce Up’ has become the reference for beautification across Jamaica today, and we are delighted that that essence is being brought here, in Rae Town, at this time,” the Minister added.

In his remarks, TPDCo Executive Director, Wade Mars, pointed out that the agency’s mission transcends tourism development, reaching communities across Jamaica where lives are transformed.

“Through this facility, we are building pride, purpose and a future where every young person can see limitless possibilities for themselves. The ‘Spruce Up Pon De Corner’ programme… was designed to uplift and improve the quality of life in our communities,” Mr. Mars stated.

He added that the Rae Town Futsal Court represents the realisation of this vision “in the most powerful of ways.”

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kingston Central, Donovan Williams, expressed his elation at the court’s opening, reflecting on the project’s early stages and its journey to completion.

“This is a truly historic moment for the Rae Town community. I vividly recall a little over three years ago… we hosted a six-a-side football tournament right here. Back then, this was a literal dust bowl. I stood right under that tree covered in dust and said to myself ,‘no way… something must be done’, and that’s when the dream began,” he stated.

Mr. Williams expressed gratitude to Minister Bartlett, stakeholders funding the project and S&G Road Surfacing Materials Limited for their exceptional work on the court.

He pointed out that the facility will be maintained and managed by the Rae Town Community Development Committee (CDC).

The MP also announced upcoming plans for the construction of a walking and jogging trail around the perimeter of the futsal court, with assistance from CHASE Fund.

Additionally, Mr. Williams said the Rae Town Multipurpose Facility model will be replicated across Kingston Central, with the corner of Highholborn Street and East Queen Street already identified as the location for the next project.