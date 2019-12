Midday News December 17 2019

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has moved to assure Jamaicans that the Government will be resolute in dealing with the country’s crime problem. This in the wake of the recent incident in Dover, St. Catherine where gunmen shot and killed four persons and injured 5 others. Mr. Holness, says the Administration will continue to build out the intelligence and investigative capabilities of the security forces, even as it works to bolster the partnership between the state and residents to effectively address criminal activity.

Presenter: Anthony Morgan

Producer: Andrae Palmer