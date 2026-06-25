Radio Still a Powerful and Relevant Medium – State Minister Seiveright

Even as digital platforms continue to reshape how audiences consume content, radio remains a powerful and relevant medium – creating opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and business growth.

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, underscored this point while addressing the recent launch of SLEEK Radio 93FM, describing the new station as a strong example of Jamaican entrepreneurship and the evolving future of media.

Mr. Seiveright congratulated entrepreneur Andrew Bellamy and the SLEEK team on successfully expanding an already established brand in entertainment, events, and digital engagement into radio broadcasting.

He emphasised that the conversation should no longer centre on whether radio will survive, pointing instead to findings from Nielsen’s Audio Today 2026 report.

The report highlighted that radio reaches 93 per cent of American adults each month, including 89 per cent of those aged 18 to 34.

It further revealed that radio continues to engage more consumers than any other media platform, accounting for approximately 62 per cent of all ad-supported audio listening.

“That is not the profile of a dying medium. That is the profile of a medium that remains deeply embedded in people’s daily lives,” Mr. Seiveright noted.

He argued that the future of media lies not in choosing between traditional and digital platforms but in the successful integration of both.

“The real opportunity is how companies like SLEEK combine radio’s unmatched reach and credibility with the limitless possibilities of social media, streaming, creator content and digital engagement,” the State Minister said.

Mr. Seiveright noted that radio continues to hold strong relevance in Jamaica because of its accessibility, affordability, listener loyalty, and deep connection to communities across the island.

He further argued that SLEEK’s expansion into broadcasting reflects broader global trends shaping the media industry.

Citing research from leading firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte, the State Minister noted that media companies are increasingly embracing the convergence of traditional broadcasting, digital platforms, creator-driven content, and live experiences.

Mr. Seiveright maintained that ventures such as SLEEK Radio exemplify the kind of innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship needed to strengthen Jamaica’s creative economy and expand opportunities for local content creators.

He added that the development of strong Jamaican media brands will be critical as businesses compete within an increasingly digital global marketplace.

“Andrew Bellamy and the SLEEK team are helping to shape the future of Jamaican media, and I wish them every success as they embark on this exciting new chapter,” Mr. Seiveright said.