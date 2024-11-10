RADA Working with Spice Farmers to Improve Crop Production

Director for Strategic Planning and Projects at RADA, Vaughn Barnaby told JIS News that the project is being implemented over five years and is now in its extension phase to transfer new knowledge to farmers.

“Extension happens where we are taking that research and mobilizing that with the farmers. The authority now works with the project, with the research that is happening to translate that to the farmer to capacity building sessions. Those capacity building sessions were the things that were found to be most effective in the participant methodology, which we call the ‘farmer field school’,” Mr. Barnaby said.

He added that as participants of the sessions, spice farmers meet weekly with extensions officers.

“They are passing on information from crop site selection, selection of your planting material, land preparation right through to harvesting and post-harvest handling and that now allows the farmer to have at whatever stage in the production, the knowledge capacity development,” he pointed out.

Through the ‘farmer field school’, farmers are also educated on how to identify plant diseases and use best practices in intervention to protect their crops.

“We learn from our research… how you intervene and at what time is the best for that intervention because each pathogen, based on the life cycle of the pathogen, you would have to intervene at a different time for your intervention to be most effective. You can’t just go and spray,” Mr. Barnaby said.