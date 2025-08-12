RADA Ramping Up Extension Services

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is reaching more farmers through education and training.

Acting Manager for Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Hartnell Campbell, said that the agency is connecting with farmers through technology and face-to-face meetings.

He said that the team has been “going parish by parish, district by district”, to engage with farmers, hear their concerns and provide solutions to issues that are affecting the sector.

“We have done multiple community meetings, multiple farmer field schools. We have multiple radio promotions and our social media is blowing up people; it is the one to be on when it comes to farming. Go on it, ask your questions,” Mr. Campbell urged, while addressing a recent YouTube live forum.

In addition to the social media pages, he is urging farmers to utilise RADA’s agricultural business information app, which provides agricultural information and services even without internet connectivity.

There is also the RADA Connect app, where farmers can connect with agricultural extension officers, access farming tips, and get information to manage their operations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Campbell implored farmers to get a Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) receipt book and to have their animal tagged, as part of efforts to combat praedial larceny.

Having the receipt book, along with the tagging of animals, enables farmers to track their agricultural produce and livestock, helps the police to identify the origin of the products, and prevent stolen goods from being sold.

“Once you are caught transporting livestock or crops by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and you don’t have your receipt, you had better be a farmer and you better be a registered farmer and an updated farmer with RADA,” Mr. Campbell warned.

To register, farmers are advised to visit with the nearest RADA with a valid photo ID.

“You are going to provide your personal information to the officer, your property information… your farm, your land, and the farming activity that you’re doing now. Your photo is a mandatory part of registering you as well,” Mr. Campbell said.

He assured the farmers that their personal information will be strictly protected in keeping with the Data Protection Act.

“Your data is top priority because we are in the business of having safe farming. We have a very strict data protection [system] at RADA,” Mr. Campbell said.

YouTube Live Forum was hosted by Clarendon-based organisation Serenity Resource Connector (SRC) in collaboration with the JCF.