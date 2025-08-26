RADA Optimistic About Future of Cocoa Industry

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is optimistic about the future of Jamaica’s cocoa industry, despite the challenges posed by the frosty pod rot disease.

Through continued efforts and active farmer involvement, RADA envisions a resilient and thriving cocoa sector.

Director of Project Management and Coordination at RADA, Dwayne Henry, emphasised to JIS News the importance of stakeholder synergy in managing the industry’s challenges.

“There is no magic bullet, but so far what the data is telling us is that we need active farmer involvement to effectively manage the disease. We will do the heavy lifting for you and then you as a farmer need to maintain the gains from RADA,” he said.

Mr. Henry noted that good stakeholder synergy across the sector is critical to address issues, such as pricing, which require collaboration among various stakeholders.

He added further that RADA’s strategy includes incremental improvements in pricing and increased farmer optimism.

“Incremental improvements have been made in pricing, and the farmers are now coming on board and they’re more optimistic having seen what we’ve done on other farmers’ holdings. Every time they look to see what has been done and how the crop has rebound, we have an increased number of farmers reinvesting in the cocoa and doing some work,” Mr. Henry said.

Another key aspect of RADA’s strategy to safeguard the sector’s future is the incorporation of rural sociology to rally farmers around the cause, effects, and efforts to manage the frosty pod disease.

“RADA will continue its farmer-centric approach. We found that it’s a win-win approach and we have a good buy-in from the farmers. Nowadays, we don’t approach farmers [who] don’t want the cultural disease management practices to be implemented on their field and we are very proud of that achievement,” Mr. Henry said.

This approach aims to strengthen community involvement and support for the industry’s sustainability, while reinforcing best practices.

“We want to improve on our gains by highlighting the successes of the champion farmers in the sector who are effectively managing the disease by following the recommended management strategies and who are harvesting the pods at each and every crop cycle,” Mr. Henry told JIS News.

RADA is also targeting interventions via the supply chain as another strategy, by focusing on farmers who consistently reap year over year.

“In other words, if you are active in the industry, it’s best we use the limited resources to support you. The only other thing we can hope for is continued availability of resources to assist the cocoa producers out of the frosty pod rot disease,” said Mr. Henry.

He added that while RADA remains committed to supporting farmers and the industry’s growth, farmers must also play their part in safeguarding the sector’s future.

“Farmers are now willing to plant tolerant varieties throughout the field, indicating that the industry might just resurge in a short while, and for those farmers who are leaving their fields, they may find themselves out of it when the price of cocoa jumps and [they] don’t have any to sell. So, we are calling you to action – call the RADA offices and let us come and assist you with managing the frosty pod rot disease,” Mr. Henry urged.