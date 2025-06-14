RADA on Drive to Increase Irish Potato Production in St. Thomas

The St. Thomas office of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) says it is on a drive to improve the production of Irish potato in the Eastern parish.

Providing details on Thursday (June 12), during the monthly meeting of the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, Parish Manager, Errard Stephenson, said that under the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining’s roots and tubers programme, “we are looking to establish a significant number of acres of Irish potato in Eastern St. Thomas”.

“We’re going to take it to our farmers first. We’re going to get their feedback and see how best we can partner with them to drastically improve the production of Irish potato in this parish,” Mr. Stephenson said.

“The lands are there, water is there and our farmers are able. RADA is spearheading, through the Ministry, that development and you will be hearing more of that very, very soon,” he added.

In the meantime, the Parish Manager provided details on the parish’s annual agricultural show, which will be held on June 27 at the Rudolf Elder Park in Morant Bay.

According to Mr. Stephenson, the show will be an exciting showcase of the parish’s rich agricultural profile and “everyone is welcome”.

“A number of agencies have already indicated to us that they will be present. We are showcasing what we do in the parish and we are showcasing our farmers. This is a good look for St. Thomas,” he said.

Mr. Stephenson indicated that the parish continues to develop its agriculture.

“Our foray into onions is number one in the island,” he said, while also citing milk, mango and cassava production in the parish.