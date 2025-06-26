RADA Helping Farmers Protect Crops, Livestock During Hurricane Season

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is actively assisting farmers to secure their crops and livestock during the 2025 hurricane season.

Speaking during a JIS Television Get the Facts interview, Senior Livestock Specialist at RADA, Maxine Brown, said the Authority’s support goes beyond sensitisation to providing material support to enable farmers to safeguard their livelihood.

“We can help you based on where it is that you have your farm and what it is that you need to do. If it is that you need to tag your animals, we can show you how so that you can be documenting information,” she said.

The Authority uses multiple platforms, including social media, WhatsApp groups, community training sessions and field visits to sensitise and support farmers across the island. So far, RADA has and continues to issue reminders, share best practices, and conduct theory and practical workshops to guide farmers in making smart, preventative decisions.While information is a critical first step, Ms. Brown said financial constraints often make it difficult for some farmers to implement what they have learned.

To bridge that gap, RADA, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and other stakeholders, offers direct support in the form of materials and equipment.

“We have programmes where we try to assist farmers with lumber, zinc and nails to secure their housing. We have also provided shaft machines to cut up grass so that they can make silage for goat and sheep farmers so that after the hurricane, they will be able to still have access to feed for their animals,” Ms. Brown pointed out.

Farmers are also taught how to make and store hay to extend feed availability, reducing their dependency on fresh forage in the aftermath of storms.

Poultry farmers are supported through the provision of equipment such as defeathering (plucking) machines, and RADA has supplied feeders, waterers, and housing reinforcement materials to broiler farmers, helping to cut down on water and feed wastage in times of scarcity.

Water bowls are also provided to small ruminant farmers to encourage efficient water use and minimise loss.

Site visits remain a key feature of RADA’s support services and during these inspections, officers advise on farm layout, drainage needs, and the types of structures that are most appropriate for each environment.

“For example, do you need to build a drain because where you have your farm, you can have flooding?. We advise persons to do elevated goat housing, not so much the flat structures, because they are easily flooded,” Ms. Brown pointed out.