Queenhythe Pond Park Officially Opened

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (October 10) officially opened and handed over the newly developed $3.98 million Queenhythe Pond Park in Discovery Bay, St. Ann.

The project formed part of the Government’s Urban Renewal and Development Programme and was executed under the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development.

In his address, Dr. Holness said the pocket park is a valuable addition to the Queenhythe community, while noting that it adds to Jamaica’s growing number of community green spaces.

“It is my pleasure to unveil your new pocket park, which by the way, is quite unique as I believe it’s the only pocket park of its kind,” he stated.

The Queenhythe Pond Park features a walking trail, gazebos, benches, park sign and planter boxes. Bollards, tables, solar lights and garbage receptacles were also installed at the facility.

Dr. Holness said the creation of green spaces complement the traditional urban development efforts such as road and building repairs, sidewalk installation, and zinc fence removal, while also supporting community health and unity.

“This will help with the physical health of the community, but more so with the mental health of the community. It is absolutely important for people to have spaces where they can relax and recreate,” he stated.

He added that the project was also made possible through the efforts of State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Krystal Lee, who is also the Member of Parliament for St. Ann North West.

For her part, Ms. Lee thanked the Prime Minister for the allocation and praised the Urban Renewal and Development Programme, which operates across all 63 constituencies.

She indicated that a previous allocation under the initiative enabled the rehabilitation of spectator stands at the Addison Park Sports Complex in Brown’s Town.

“Now, with this allocation…, we are seeing the transformation of a beautiful pocket park here in Queenhythe,” Ms. Lee said.

“The journey and the concept started by just being here in the community with constituents and seeing how relaxed and nice they felt. It played a critical role in these developments,” she added.

Ms. Lee informed that the Social Development Commission and the Discover Bay Community Development Committee have agreed to adopt the park, while adding that visitors and locals are already making use of the space.

In the meantime, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Arlene Williams, pointed out that the scope of work also included site preparation, significant debushing, cleaning and painting of walls, and the construction of the amenities.

She commended the ministry’s Urban Renewal and Development Branch for its oversight of the project, as well as the partnership among government agencies, the Member of Parliament, and community stakeholders.