Public Urged to Avoid Flood-Prone Zones in St. Thomas as Tropical Storm Melissa Nears

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the Amity Hall and Hordley Crossing areas in St. Thomas in the event of heavy rainfall associated with the slow approach of Tropical Storm Melissa.

Parish Disaster Coordinator, Martina Medley-Goode, told JIS News that the areas are highly susceptible to flooding.

“Persons oftentimes get trapped and we have to be coordinating rescue operations, and it is difficult because getting from Morant Bay to that area there are a number of spots that tend to flood,” she said.

Mrs. Medley-Goode noted that 42 shelters are currently active across the parish, and that the Municipal Corporation is in the process of distributing supplies to shelter managers.

“Supplies include solar lanterns, mops, bleach, disinfectant, rain coats, water boots and tarpaulin. Items have also been prepositioned in Minto and Pennlyne Castle,” the Disaster Coordinator said.

An emergency meeting of the Parish Disaster Committee was convened on Tuesday (October 22), during which all relevant agencies were briefed and placed on standby.

“Each agency gave their reports and concerns were aired and discussed and measures put in place for them to be rectified,” Mrs. Medley-Goode said.