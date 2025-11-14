Public Urged Look Out for Stolen Produce, Contaminated Meat

The Agricultural Protection Branch (APB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is ramping up efforts to intercept persons carrying stolen produce, meats and livestock that are slaughtered in an unsanitary way or in unregistered slaughterhouses.

The move comes against the background of the Manchester Police recently intercepting a van on the Porous main road carrying cow carcasses.

“Based on what we have noticed, they basically just cut these animals in parts and took out the entrails inside and just placed them in the van as is,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Commanding Officer of the APB, Oral Pasco, in an interview with JIS News.

“The driver fled the scene, raising immediate concerns about the origin, handling, and safety of the meat. This incident underscores the potential for uninspected and improperly handled meat products to be distributed, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which can disrupt supply chains and compromise food safety,” he said.

SSP Oral Pasco is urging the public to be mindful in their purchase and consumption of meat and poultry, particularly in western parishes.

“Ensure that you protect yourself by purchasing from reputable organisations, shops, meat shops, supermarkets, and check and ensure that you are vigilant to protect your health and the health of your family,” he said.

He is further encouraging persons to “do the smell test” when purchasing meat.

“Even when you buy cooked food on the road, smell the meat because a lot of times contaminated meat or spoiled meat, has an odour. It should not smell in any way or have any odour apart from the seasoning on it,” he said.

Other signs of contaminated meat include variations outside of normal colour which can include yellow, green or gray tones, meat that is dull or faded and an unusually slimy texture.

To report suspected incidents of contaminated meat being sold or prepared, contact the police at 119.