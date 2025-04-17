Public Update on Harmony Beach Park Operations: Use of Walter Fletcher Beach Over Easter Holidays

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) advises the public that Harmony Beach Park remains open to visitors; however, access to the beach and swimming areas continues to be temporarily restricted as we address ongoing water quality issues.

We are aware that this restriction comes as the Easter holiday approaches, a time when many Jamaicans and visitors alike look forward to enjoying our country’s beautiful coastal amenities.

We assure the public that the decision to restrict beach access was made out of an abundance of caution, and with a firm commitment to public health, safety, and environmental stewardship.

Since the identification of irregularities in the beachfront water quality, the UDC, in collaboration with the relevant agencies, has been undertaking detailed assessments to address the matter.

While swimming is temporarily unavailable, visitors are encouraged to continue enjoying the many other amenities at Harmony Beach Park, including green spaces, walking trails, play areas, and recreational facilities, all of which remain open and welcoming to the public.

In the interim, we warmly encourage members of the public to consider Walter Fletcher Beach, located nearby, as a suitable alternative for beach and water-based recreation over the Easter weekend.

The beach is open to the public and offers clean, scenic waterfront access, lifeguard support, and a safe environment for all. We thank the public for their patience and understanding during this time.

The UDC remains committed to restoring full access to the Harmony Beach Park waterfront and will continue to provide timely updates as work progresses.